BUTTE, Mont. - The Annual Butte Symphony outdoor concert scheduled for Aug. 19 at 8:30 p.m. is being moved to the Mother Lode Theater due to weather conditions.
During the free concert, the symphony will perform pops music and provide background music for a silent film. You and the whole family can enjoy music from "South Pacific," music by Two Steps from Hell, "Millennium" by Richard Meyer and the silent film "The Pawn Broker" starring Charlie Chaplin.
According to a release, season tickets are also available for the symphony through the Mother Lode Box Office by calling 406-723-3602.
This concert is produced with the support of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, the Montana Arts Council and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.