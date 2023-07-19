DILLON, Mont. - A large oversized load that will be coming through southwest Montana will cause multiple power outages over the course of several days beginning July 20.
The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the oversized load is a 27-foot tall boiler on its way to Canada, and crews will need to lift or take down power lines in the Vigilante Electric and Northwestern Energy service territories.
The load is expected to be traveling nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.--times may fluctuate.
According to BCSO, the load will first be affecting power service in Humphrey, Idaho to Twin Bridges, Montana--estimated to last three to four nights.
The locations and timeline of the load will be based on how quickly the load moves.
Routes, times and dates are subject to change.
"This is an on-going and constantly changing project. We will do our best to keep our members updated with location and outage details as it moves through our service territory. We appreciate your patience and understanding," BCSO said in the Facebook post.
