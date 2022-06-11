Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
ANACONDA – The parking lot at Anaconda Smoke Stack State Park will close for construction starting Monday, June 13.
The park will remain open during the project. Parking will be available along the road leading to the park. Visitors will still be able to access the exhibit, except while the wheelchair ramp is being replaced.
Visitors are encouraged to use caution when visiting the park during construction. The project is expected to be complete in early July.
Anaconda Smoke Stack State Park is about 2 miles southeast of Anaconda. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/anaconda-smoke-stack
