WISDOM, Mont. - Four passengers were injured and the driver was killed in a crash near Wisdom Sunday.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Nissan Amada was driving on MT-43 when the driver lost control and the vehicle left the road.
The vehicle reportedly drove 250 feet along an embankment next to the road before driving over a rock, causing it to vault.
After that, the vehicle became airborne and landed, impacting the driver side left quarter panel causing it to overturn.
The driver, a 69-year-old woman from Rock Springs, Wyoming was pronounced deceased on scene.
MHP says the two adults and two children who were passengers in the vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital.
Road conditions were reportedly wet at the time, and speed is a suspected factor in the crash.
Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.