The following is a Facebook post from the Granite County Sheriff's Office:
PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - The Town of Philipsburg is at risk of losing water within a 10 hour period due to an issue with the pipeline. Residents shall conserve water until further notice. .Anyone needing drinking water can obtain it at the Downtown Fire Hall, the new Fire Hall or Town Hall. Individuals needing assistance with obtaining drinking water can contact the Sheriff's Office 406-859-3251 or Town Hall 406-859-3821. We will provide additional information when available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.