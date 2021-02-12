HELENA - A teacher from Polaris was welcomed as Montana’s 2021 State Teacher of the Year.
Kristi Borge of Polaris was welcomed by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.
As Montana’s 2021 State Teacher of the Year, Borge will take the leadership role of serving as Montana’s representative in the National Teacher of the Year Program administered by the Council of Chief State School Officers.
"I am humbled and honored to have been selected as the 2021 Montana Teacher of the Year.” Teacher of the Year, Kristi Borge said. “I view this award as a collective acknowledgment of the hard work and efforts of multi-grade teachers who serve their rural communities across our state, and I look forward to advocating for students and staff in these unique settings."
“I am honored that Kristi Borge from Polaris and a one-room, rural schoolhouse is representing Montana in the national Teacher of the Year Program. Kristi is continuously creating learning opportunities, which give students insight and depth of knowledge to help them thrive.” State Superintendent of Instruction Elsie Arntzen said. “The scope of teacher leadership covers much ground, and Kristi’s passion for sustaining rural communities and developing solutions, which positively impact socio-emotional adolescent development, is bringing attention to the ways in which rural educators, like Kristi, optimize creativity and resources in support of student achievement and student well-being; Kristi joins a cadre of passionate individuals who seek solutions.”
For more information on Montana’s Teacher of the Year Program, you can visit the Office of Public Instruction’s website here.