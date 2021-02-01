BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said Monday they have identified a suspect in the vandalism at the Veterans Memorial at Stodden Park. They said a 14-year old boy was identified as a result of the investigation into the incident.
Investigators said they have interviewed the teen who has admitted his involvement in the vandalism. They said the juvenile will be charged with Criminal Mischief (Felony). The felony charge is because the vandalism to the memorial exceeds $1500 in damage.
According to the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department, a tip from a citizen led to the identification of the suspect.
“This a great example of the community working with local law enforcement to solve crimes in Butte-Silver Bow. We are grateful for the help from our citizens and the media in generating the information that led to identity of the suspect," Sheriff Ed Lester said.