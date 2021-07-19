Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: Gusty and erratic outflows developing from high based scattered thunderstorms and frequent lightning. * Thunderstorms: Both dry and wet dry. * Outflow Winds: 40-50 mph. &&