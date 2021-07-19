BUTTE, Mont. - A boy is in serious condition after another boy allegedly stabbed him multiple times near the Butte Civic Center Saturday around 3:30 p.m.
According to a release from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the injured boy was brought to St. James Healthcare by a personal vehicle.
Lester said the suspect fled the scene, but Butte police later arrested him.
There were multiple witnesses, and law enforcement are doing interviews.
Anyone with information is asked to call Butte police at (406)497-1120.
The investigation is ongoing.