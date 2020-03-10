BUTTE - Butte Police identified a man who left a path of destruction in Uptown while only wearing basketball shorts on Sunday evening.
Police have not released his name at this time, but they say around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man in the Uptown area entered the Carpenters Union Hall and destroyed items in the radio station and the Teacher's Union office.
The man took off before people inside the building could stop him, and destroyed mailboxes at the Concord Apartments down the street.
The suspect crossed the street and tried to enter the Butte School District Building before jumping on a few cars and breaking their windows. Police say the man entered a building in the 100 block of Montana Street, and that is when police arrived.
Police entered the building and found the man holding a painting they believed he grabbed from the wall. Police ordered the man to drop the painting, but he didn't listen and was tased by police.
Police say the man stopped breathing and CPR and a defibrillator were used to bring him back to life.
The man was then transported to St. James Healthcare in serious condition as of Monday afternoon.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says they believe drugs played a roll in the incident. "We do believe drugs played a factor in it due to his behavior, some of the drugs that are used around here do cause that type of behavior where they would be erratic," Skuletich said.
Police say the man was just wearing shorts at the time of the incident.
Police say the suspect is a man in his 20s and add they will not identify him until he has been charged for the incident.