BUTTE, Mont. - A 43-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in the intersection of Montana and Granite streets in Butte Friday at 12:28 a.m.
The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department (BSBLE) said via Facebook the woman was crossing the intersection east to west and was hit by a vehicle that was going north.
BSBLE said the driver is a 20-year-old man.
The woman is seriously injured and was brought to St. James Healthcare.
The crash caused a closure at the scene, but has reopened.
BSBLE and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
