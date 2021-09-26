UPDATE: SEPT. 26 AT 3:41 P.M.
Portions of I-90 are closing Sunday due to the fire near Homestake Pass, according to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JCSO said I-90 eastbound at Homestake Pass and Continental are closed at this time.
The fire is located south of the interstate and is shifting north, JCSO said.
The public is asked to keep out of the area and to slow down and move over for emergency crews.
BUTTE, Mont. -- Fire crews are responding to a new wildfire near Homestake Pass.
According to an alert from the Montana Department of Transportation there is poor visibility and reduced speeds on I-90 near Homestake Pass.
The Butte Fire Dept. said the fire has burned about 8 acres and is expected to continue to grow given wind conditions and terrain. At one point the fire was reportedly approaching Homestake Lodge and crews deployed structure protection measures.
The Forest Service and Butte-Silver Bow Fire are responding. Travelers in the area also saw helicopters in the area.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided as they are available.