The following is a a Facebook post from the Powell County Sheriff's Office:
DEER LODGE, Mont. - On May 27th, at approximately 4:30 PM a Deputy with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Green 2 Door 1995 Honda Civic after the vehicle was called in for driving recklessly. The deputy approached the driver and attempted enforcement for traffic violations. The driver sped off from the deputy and a pursuit was initiated.
Deer Lodge Police Department and Montana Fish and Game assisted Powell County deputies with the pursuit. Throughout the pursuit the suspect vehicle ran several vehicles off the roadway on Interstate 90 from mile marker 195 to 175 in the westbound lanes. The vehicle was then pursued on Highway 12 eastbound toward Helena from Garrison. While on Highway 12 deputies observed the suspect vehicle run more vehicles off the roadway. The pursuit then traveled back westbound on Highway 12 until the suspect turned north on Highway 141. The pursuit ended near mile marker 5 on Highway 141 at approximately 5:15 PM.
The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from any motorists who may have witnessed this event or were affected by the drivers’ actions. If you or someone you know was a victim of the suspect’s actions, please contact the Powell County Sheriff’s Office at (406)846-2711 to provide a voluntary statement.
During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that the suspect was involved in multiple altercations with several individuals throughout his travels earlier in the day. Some of these altercations may have occurred along Highway 271 between Drummond and Helmville and Highway 200 between Missoula and Helmville. If you or someone you know was involved with a Green 2 Door 1995 Honda Civic in that area, please contact the Powell County Sheriff’s Office to provide a voluntary statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.