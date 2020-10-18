ANACONDA- Over 1,500 NorthWestern Energy customers in Anaconda were without power Sunday afternoon.
NorthWestern Energy says the outage was due to a substation outage in the area.
According to their service outage map, 1,590 customers were affected.
The outage was repaired just after 4:30 pm.
We are currently experiencing a substation outage in the Anaconda area. We have crews in route to fix the problem. You can find the most up-to-date outage information at https://t.co/W5gB7EdaFg— NorthWestern Energy (@NWEinfo) October 18, 2020