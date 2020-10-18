Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. VERY SLICK CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE AFTER SUNSET. * WHERE...HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&