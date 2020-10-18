Power outage in Missoula closes businesses on East Broadway
Spencer Schacht ABC FOX Montana

ANACONDA- Over 1,500 NorthWestern Energy customers in Anaconda were without power Sunday afternoon.

NorthWestern Energy says the outage was due to a substation outage in the area.

According to their service outage map, 1,590 customers were affected.

The outage was repaired just after 4:30 pm.

