Production crew preparing for '1923' filming in Uptown Butte

BUTTE, Mont. -- Between its tales of copper mining glory and famous Uptown littered with century-old buildings, Butte has long been one of Montana's most historical cities. And with filming beginning to take place for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923,' Uptown may begin to look even more historic than usual.
Busy streets like Granite and Broadway are receiving a new coat of paint--literally--as the '1923' production team works on transforming Uptown into what it looked like 99 years ago.
This setup is part of Phase 2 of a three-step plan, which also includes filming indoors at locations like the KMBF radio station's second floor.
A big part of the job is working with local businesses, and whether it be repainted storefronts or transformed interiors, the filming brings mutual benefit.
"The second floor [of our radio station] is now a beautifully restored building," KMBF general manager Daniel Hogan said. "Paramount Productions came through and scouted the place and thought it would be fitting for the '1923' miniseries. So, of course, we were more than happy to have them up there."
And, of course, the thrilling thought of something big happening in a little mining town is on everyone's minds.
"I think it's fantastic," Hogan said. "There are lot of our DJs that are extras in the film. I think the entire town is kind of abuzz with people excited to get a little taste of Hollywood."
As for the rest of the filming schedule, Phase 3, which will include filming at exterior locations, kicks off next week on Monday, Aug. 29, and will continue with restricted public access until Mid-September.
Hamilton, Broadway, Main, Montana, Alaska, and Quartz will be the streets affected by the exterior filming.
For those looking for a little something extra to do, you can try your luck by applying to be one of the show's extras by sending your application to mycastingfile.com.
The production crew was not available for an interview for this story.
