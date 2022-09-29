BUTTE, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management Butte Field Office is planning on purchasing the Seymore Creek parcel.
The addition of around 3,600 acres of public land will expand public recreational access and help improve the biological, cultural and economic health of the Big Hole River Valley the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said.
On Sept. 28, a Decision Record was issued to purchase the Seymore Creek parcel, facilitated with assistance from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The acquisition will be funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and partner contributions.
The BLM says the purchase will help protect critical big game winter range, and threatened and endangered species habitat, as well as provide additional opportunities to identify, document, study and protect cultural resources.
Lands in the parcel will possess either public or administrative access.
