BUTTE - You can support Special Olympics Montana Athletes and get a chance to win a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle if you stop by the Butte Ace Hardware and pick up some raffle tickets.
Ace Hardware in Butte has raffle tickets that you can pick up from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 13 that will go towards Montana Special Olympic Athletes.
The raffle tickets will give you a chance to win a 2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide.
If you can't make it to the Ace Hardware, you can also stop at Copper Canyon Harley to purchase a ticket there as well.
