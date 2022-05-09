BUTTE, Mont. - Search and rescue dogs found the remains of a woman Sunday after she went missing near the Highlands Campground south of Butte.
Deidra Lufkins separated from her group Thursday or Friday and was reported missing Saturday, according to a release from Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester.
15-90 Search and Rescue and Butte police recovered Lufkins' remains in rugged terrain in the Highland Mountains.
Lester said the initial investigation indicates Lufkins appears to have died due to hypothermia.
Her body is being transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy and toxicology testing.
The death investigation is continuing.
