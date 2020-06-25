BUTTE-In Butte, Ridge Waters Water Park is still closed for repairs after a broken pipe caused the opening date to be postponed for a second time.
According to a release from Butte-Silver Bow County, contractors and the county are doing everything they can to expedite the repair work to allow the water park to open for the season.
The county says when the park does open for the season, they will limit park use to 50 people for three sessions throughout the day.
The sessions will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 pm.m to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..
The county adds they will update the public weekly about the status of reopening the facility. Also, they say they will update the public on the restrictions in place before the park opens for the season.