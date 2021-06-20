WHITEHALL, Mont. - A “Reptiles and Amphibians of Montana” talk will be hosted by the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park on Friday, June 25.

The talk will be at 8:00 pm Friday in the park’s campground amphitheater.

“What is the difference between reptiles and amphibians? How many turtle species are native to Montana? Which snake has a pointy snout perfect for digging up toads? In this talk, you will dip your toes into the exciting world of herpetology and learn about the reptile and amphibian species that call Montana home,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release.

The speaker, Corie Rice, is the program specialist at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ education center, Montana WILD.

Corie reportedly studied organismal biology at Montana State University and has been working in outdoor education ever since she graduated in 2016.