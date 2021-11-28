WHITEHALL, Mont. - Reservations for holiday candlelight tours at the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park are opening Monday.
Tours will be offered from Dec. 17 through 19, and from Dec. 21 through 23.
Starting times for the tours will vary depending on park staffing for the day, however, all tours will be held during the day, with a portion of the two-hour walking tour being outdoors along trails that may have snow cover according to the park.
Anyone participating in a tour is encouraged to be prepared for winter conditions on roads and trails in the park and the park asks participants to dress in layers, including a hat, gloves and waterproof boots with good tread.
The cost for the tours will be $25 for visitors aged 15 and older and $15 for those aged 5 to 14. Tour guides, candles, lanterns and hot drinks will be provided and participants must be at least 5 years of age.
Reservations will open on Monday, Nov. 29 between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm by calling 406-287-3541.
After that, the park says the office will be staffed during the same hours Tuesdays through Saturdays. Reservations may be taken on Sundays and Mondays only if park staffing allows.