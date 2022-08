Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Helena Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Tristen Black. A 23-year-old, white male, 5 foot 11, 245 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. Last contact with Tristen was 11 August. His vehicle was found and later towed from McDonald Pass. A roommate later found a letter in his room that sounded as if he may be suicidal. Tristen does have a history of mental illness and there is concern for his health and safety. If you have any information of Tristen Black, please contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 449-0868 or dial 9 1 1.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Granite County through 430 PM MDT... At 354 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Philipsburg, or 22 miles southwest of Drummond, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Princeton and Maxville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH