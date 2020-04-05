ANACONDA-The Anaconda community is coming together from their front steps each night, to show their support for front line workers during the coronavirus outbreak in their own uniquely Anaconda way.
Anaconda resident and retired nurse, Laureen Hensley decided last week to show her support for the medical community, first responders and all essential workers by going outside and banging on pots and pans.
Hensley posted on Facebook on Tuesday and told people starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday she would go outside and show her support for front line workers. She also decided to chant some encouraging words, to hopefully lift some spirits.
The nightly tradition has been a success in Anaconda and she adds other residents have decided to join in.
Other communities across Montana are howling each night and Hensley thought this was a unique way for Anaconda to participate.
She adds she knows how scary it can be, being on the front lines because she was a nurse during the AIDS epidemic.
Hensley even recruited her husband, son and sister-in-law to join in every night. Hensley and her family want to thank all essential workers during the outbreak.
“It's scary to be in the front lines when something like that happens and I cannot imagine these guys now, my heart goes out to them,” said Hensley.
“I think it's very important, it's a good way for our community to come together and support doctors, nurses, firefighters, policemen and all the essential workers during this tough time,” adds Hensley’s son Ean.
The Hensley’s encourage everyone in Anaconda to join in and show their support each night at 7 p.m. and Ean recommends using old pots and pans and metal spoons because they make the most noise.