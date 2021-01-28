BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Silver-Bow Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information regarding vandalism at the Veteran’s Memorial at Stodden Park.
On Jan. 26, the memorial was reportedly vandalized by extensive graffiti inside the amphitheater.
According to Butte Silver-Bow Crime Stoppers, the suspects appear to be a male and a female.
Any information regarding the crime and the arrest of the suspects will be eligible for the cash reward. To claim reward and information please contact Crime Stoppers at 782-7336.
