BUTTE, Mont. - The Ridge Waters Waterpark is preparing for an influx of people this holiday weekend.
Due to COVID-19, the water park is offering two sessions per day each allowing 250 guests into the park.
The waterpark opens its first session from noon to 3:00 p.m. and the second session is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Ridge Water Waterpark General Manager Mark Fisher said the parks staff is prepared and families should arrive early because the waterpark fills up fast especially during the holiday weekend.
Montana’s largest lazy river is at Ridge Waters Waterpark as well as two waterslides, a diving board, water basketball goal, water volleyball, a climbing wall, gusher jet rope climb, and an aqua arch.
It cost $4.00 for youths 3 to 17-years-old and seniors over 61-years-old and $6.00 for all adults.
There are five cabanas at the water park that families can rent for the day.
