Safe Schools Summit prepares teachers for upcoming school year

BUTTE, Mont. -- The Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit is taking place this week ahead of this coming school year.
While teachers are eager to see students in person again, they know anxieties surrounding the school year also come with it, which is where a conference like this one comes into play.
Earlier this year, the Montana Legislature passed new gun laws allowing concealed carry on college campuses as well as eliminating many gun-free zones. It ties back to the Summit's namesake in Jeremy Bullock's honor, who was shot and killed in 1994 at his elementary school by another student. The community came together to create the summit, promoting safer environments and raising awareness for students' mental health.
Tami Martin, who works with Butte Cares, says it's not just up to the teachers to make a difference...It's up to the whole community.
"It does take a village; it takes the community to raise a child,” Martin said. “And our kids are facing so many issues these days, and with the community being able to come together to learn, we can reduce risk factors and protective factors."
Teachers and administrators we spoke to off-camera are concerned about some of the grey areas associated with the laws, but also with guarding the mental health of their students, who haven't known a normal school year in almost three calendar years.
With COVID variant cases rising again, faculty members we spoke to expect the virus to remain an issue this fall. Martin wants teachers to know as they head back into classrooms, facing these challenges is not something they have to deal with by themselves.
"It's not all on their shoulders to be able to address,” Martin said. “And so, being stronger together and addressing safety concerns for our youth that affect them, and their opinions too about how to come together and to address issues."
On top of gun safety and mental health concerns, Martin stresses the importance of students recognizing the risks of drugs and alcohol, and reaching out to a trusted adult for help during stressful times of the school year.
The Summit’s events included workshops and keynote speakers, including a panel of students from all around the state. The Summit also runs Wednesday from 7 a.m. until noon.