GREAT FALLS- Saturday’s Great Falls Americans versus Butte hockey game will be in Great Falls.
Great Falls Americans Hockey posted to their Facebook saying the change was due to poor ice conditions in Butte.
Butte will still be the home team.
Doors will open at 6:45 pm and the game starts at 7:30 pm.
Spectators are limited to 250 people and fans must wear masks and are asked to follow the Americans and Ice Plex COVID-19 plan.
If you can’t make it, you can still catch the game on HockeyTV according to the Americans.
