BUTTE, Mont. - There will be an emergency exercise at Margaret Leary School at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said via Facebook the Butte School District and emergency responders will be running the drill for emergency preparedness, and the public should expect to see emergency vehicles and pedestrians in the area.
People without a reason to be in the area are asked to avoid it during the drill.
