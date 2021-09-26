UPDATE: 5:55 PM - MHP is calling off the search for the suspect in the Racetrack area.
It is believed the suspect is no longer in the area.
MHP has not said why they were searching for the suspect, or whether the search will continue in another area
DEER LODGE, Mont. - Law enforcement is on the lookout for a suspect in the Racetrack area between Deer Lodge and Anaconda on I-90 Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from the Montana Highway Patrol, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man with tattoos on his face, hand and neck. He was wearing a dark blue or green hoodie, khaki pants, a black hat and running shoes.
MHP said he is on foot.
Anyone who sees the suspect is warned to not approach him--call 9-1-1.
MHP is asking the public to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.