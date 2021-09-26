Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY... The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions. * Winds: Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10-15 percent. &&

