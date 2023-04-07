BUTTE, Mont. - A search is underway for two children who were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother in Butte early Friday morning.
The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory the mother, Sunny White, broke into a home and took Nation and Aryan Holmes at around 1:30 a.m.
White was recently charged with vehicular homicide earlier this month, and she is known to abuse drugs and the children were taken out of her care, according to the DOJ.
The DOJ said White may be on the way to Kalispell in what is possibly a a black 2015 Ford pickup with unknown license plates.
Nation is a -2-year-old white boy and Aryan is a 4-year-old white girl, both are described as having blue eyes and red hair.
White is described as a white woman, 5-foot-10 and 141 pounds.
Anyone with information on White, Nation or Aryan is asked to call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120 or 9-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.