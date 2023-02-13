Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. UPDATE FOR THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR 6 YEAR OLD KIMBERLY CHIEFSTICK. LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS REASON TO BELIEVE THAT KIMBERLY MAY NOW BE WITH HER NON-CUSTODIAL PARENT, ANABEL FRIEDRICH, IN THE LOLO AREA. ANABEL IS A WHITE 22 YEAR OLD FEMALE WITH GREEN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE IS 5 FEET TALL AND APPROXIMATELY 170 pounds. SHE IS KNOWN TO DRIVE A 20 16 GREY JEEP PATRIOT WITH MONTANA TEMPORARY LICENSE PLATE A A M I 2 8 2 8. KIMBERLY CHIEFSTICK IS A NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE CHILD, 3 FOOT 5 INCHES, 45 POUNDS, WITH BLONDE HAIR AND BROWN EYES. KIMBERLY CHIEFSTICK WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK CALVIN KLINE SHIRT AND PURPLE AND WHITE LEGGINGS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KIMBERLY OR ANABEL, PLEASE CONTACT ANACONDA DEER LODGE LAW ENFORCEMENT AT (4 0 6) 5 6 3 - 5 2 4 1 OR DIAL 9 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 along the Interstate 90, Highway 200, and Highway 12 corridors and 2 to 5 inches at Georgetown Lake. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Rapidly changing travel conditions expected Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&