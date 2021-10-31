Second annual Halloween parade returns to Butte

BUTTE, Mont. -- It was a brisk October night in Butte on Sunday as the folks celebrated Halloween. And although the outside temperature dipped below 30 degrees, hundreds of people still lined the streets of uptown with costume on and candy bag in hand.
From 6:30 to 7 p.m., Main Street was hustling and bustling for the return of the second annual Halloween parade.
Butte's only nighttime parade took a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city still showed up in full force to celebrate the event this year.
And while the still-young parade was not quite the magnitude of Butte's nationally famous St. Patrick's Day parade, director Matthew Boyle is hopeful that it will reach that kind of significance soon.
"It almost feels like it's the first year again because this is only the second year we've done it," Boyle said. "We're really just looking to continue laying the foundation of this and building ourselves into a great community parade."
All in all, this year's Halloween parade featured 12 different floats and at least a thousand spectators. Boyle expects those numbers will increase in the future when publicity for the event goes up and COVID cases go down.