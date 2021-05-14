TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - A section of the lower Ruby River is closed to fishing due to low flows, wildlife officials said Friday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release the closure ranges for 14-miles from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to the Duncan District Road crossing. FWP added a U.S. Geological Survey calculated the river's flows dropped below the fifth percentile of daily flow values near Twin Bridges.

These closures are created to protect fish that are vulnerable of diseases and death when low flows mix with other pressures.

The fishing closure will remain in effect until daily mean flows surpass 20 cubic feet per second for one consecutive week, or until Sept. 15, 2021, according to FWP.