MONTANA - There are a series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana, particularly I-90 and I-15, Monday morning.
East of Cardwell, Montana Department of Transportation' 511 road report map said there is a crash with unknown blockage jackknife on I-90 westbound located at mile-marker 259.
At mile-marker 258 east of Cardwell on I-90, there is a multi-vehicle crash with blockage to both eastbound lanes.
There is another multi-vehicle crash creating a full blockage northbound on I-15 at mile-marker 97.5 south of Butte.
Road conditions throughout most of western and central Montana are reported to have snow/ice and snow covering the roadways.
Closer to Missoula, there is a motorhome encroaching on the roadway on I-90 near Clinton at mile-marker 125.
