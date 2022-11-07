Series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting to 30 mph at times. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 2 AM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&