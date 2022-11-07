Series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

MONTANA - There are a series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana, particularly I-90 and I-15, Monday morning.

East of Cardwell, Montana Department of Transportation' 511 road report map said there is a crash with unknown blockage jackknife on I-90 westbound located at mile-marker 259.

At mile-marker 258 east of Cardwell on I-90, there is a multi-vehicle crash with blockage to both eastbound lanes.

There is another multi-vehicle crash creating a full blockage northbound on I-15 at mile-marker 97.5 south of Butte. 

Road conditions throughout most of western and central Montana are reported to have snow/ice and snow covering the roadways. 

Closer to Missoula, there is a motorhome encroaching on the roadway on I-90 near Clinton at mile-marker 125.

