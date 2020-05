Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 194 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL IDAHO LEMHI IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA DEER LODGE GRANITE MISSOULA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANACONDA, BAKER, BELL CROSSING, BLOSSBURG, BROCK CREEK, CARMEN, COBALT, CRACKERVILLE, DEER LODGE, DIVIDE, ELLISTON, FINN, FISHTRAP, FLORENCE, GARRISON, GIBBONSVILLE, GRANTSDALE, GREGSON HOT SPRINGS, HAMILTON, LEESBURG, LOST CREEK, MAXVILLE, MELROSE, MISSOULA, NORTH FORK, OPPORTUNITY, PHILIPSBURG, PORTERS CORNER, PRINCETON, QUIGLEY, RACETRACK, RAMSAY, SALMON, SILVER BOW, SKALKAHO PASS, STEVENSVILLE, WEST VALLEY, AND WOODSIDE.