BUTTE, Mont. - Law enforcement is alerting the Butte community about an email scam Thursday.

According to a release from the Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, the email pretends to be from Father Patrick Beretta, and asks the recipient to purchase an Amazon gift card for a cancer patient.

Lester said Father Beretta has been in communication with law enforcement, and he reports the emails are not from him and he is not requesting money for anyone.

Any recipients of the email is asked to not respond, but report it to Butte Police at 406-497-1120.