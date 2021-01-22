UPDATE: Jan. 22, 10:22 a.m.
HALL, Mont. - The Granite County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release the cause of Thursday's mobile home fire near Hall was likely an electric heater.
The investigation remains underway.
GCSO wrote, "We at the Sheriff’s Office would to extend our sincere condolences to the family of this tragic event and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers."
HALL, Mont. - A mobile home fire left a child dead and another person with life threatening injuries near Hall early Thursday morning.
According to a release from the Granite County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), fire crews responded to the fire around 1 a.m.
GCSO wrote the child died on arrival of emergency responders and three people were able to make it out. One of them was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment for life threatening injuries and the other two were taken by ambulance.
The child was brought to the Montana State Crime Lab. Right now, the child will not be identified. However, Drummond Public Schools sent a letter to families saying that: "Early this morning, we lost a student in a house fire. As a parent, teacher, and administrator, I can tell you that today had been tough for everyone here at Drummond Public Schools."
The letter says the Crisis Response Team worked to tell students the facts about what happened in an age appropriate way. It also says that the school will be providing grief counseling for anyone who needs it. It also says that they're working on a way to meet the immediate needs of the family.
GCSO and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.