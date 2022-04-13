DEER LODGE, Mont. - Schools were placed in lockdown after a shooting incident about half a mile from Powell County High School.
The Deer Lodge Police Department reports the school districts were placed in lockdown as a precaution.
There is no longer a threat and the lockdown has been lifted at this time.
“Thank you to all that helped with this incident and making sure our students and community were protected,” the police department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.