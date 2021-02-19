BUTTE - Silver Bow County residents have a new way to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Reservations for a vaccine can be made online at tickets.butteciviccenter.com the Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command announced.
Those registering this way will have access to limited vaccination times the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow Health Department says.
Online reservations will be available starting Monday, Feb. 22 at 10:00 am until booked.
Other allotted reservation times can be reserved by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406- 497-6401 or by walking up to the Box Office window at the following times: Mondays 10:00 am to 4: pm and Tuesdays 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, beginning Monday, Feb. 22.
Reservations can still be called in to the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008.
Clinics at this continue to focus on those ages 70 and older and are for Butte-Silver Bow residents only.
Planning is underway to vaccinate those ages 16 to 69 with certain underlying health conditions. Those individuals are asked to continue to call the Call Center at 406-497-5008.
A release notes that for those registering online, in person or over the phone if your date of birth does not match the eligible for that week’s shot, your reservation will be deleted and not available.
Identification showing date of birth is required for those arriving at the mass vaccination clinics at the Civic Center.