BUTTE, Mont. - Butte-Silver Bow, Madison, Jefferson and Beaverhead counties have banned open burning until further notice beginning midnight Friday.
According to a release from Butte-Silver Bow County, the decision to ban open burning is in line with the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation's suggestion due to rising temperatures and drop in humidity.
Butte-Silver Bow County also said they are banning burn permits at this time. However, fires in an enclosed fire pit are still allowed.
There are currently no stage restrictions in place.