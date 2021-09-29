BUTTE, Mont. - A variety of COVID-19 testing sites are being offered by Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command, however, due to staffing shortages, testing capacity and hours are limited.
If you are looking to take a COVID-19 test, you can call the Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 406-723-4075.
The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow Health Department says that according to CHC Chief Executive Officer, Shawna Yates, M.D., about 50 tests for the virus are able to be conducted daily, and testing slots are going quickly.
In addition, drive-through testing is available with an order from a provider through St. James Healthcare's Outpatient Laboratory Services. Testing is done near the St. James Healthcare Foundation building during the week at 11:30 am and at 3:30 pm.
Community members can also get tested through the Butte Native Wellness Center at 55 E. Galena, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Wednesdays and 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursdays and Fridays. You can schedule a test by calling 406-782-0461.
Nova Health Urgent Care is also providing testing at 3545 Harrison and the clinic can be reached by calling 406-430-1034.
Faculty, staff and students of the Montana Technological University are asked to seek testing by sending an email to orediggerrx@mtech.edu.
Select area pharmacies are offering testing and at-home tests over the counter as well, and residents who test positive at home can seek guidance from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 406-497-5008 or 406-497-2041.
Those who still need a COVID-19 vaccine can go to one of the following pop-up clinics:
- Wednesday, Sept. 29, 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Highlands College.
- Thursday, Sept. 30, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Belmont Senior Center.
- Thursday, Sept. 30, Butte Civic Center Vaccine Sweepstakes event, 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.
- Saturday, Oct. 2, Uptown Butte Farmers Market on Park Street, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
A booster shot is available for some individuals who have received the two-dose Pfizer series at least six months ago. The booster shot is available to the following individuals:
- 65 years and older
- long-term care residents and staff
- those 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions, including asthma, diabetes and obesity
- those 18 years and older who work and live in high-risk settings, including healthcare workers, teachers and grocery store workers
The health department says they are awaiting federal guidance on booster shots for those who received the Moderna and Johnson and & Johnson series of vaccines.
Vaccines are also being offered at the following locations:
- Safeway on Massachusetts
- Walgreens
- CVS
- Walmart
- The Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare
- The Butte Silver-Bow GHealth Department
- The Southwest Montana Community Health Center