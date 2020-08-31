BEAVERHEAD-DEERLODGE NAT'L FOREST - Crews are working to extinguish a small wildfire spotted at in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Monday morning.
The State Creek fire is located northeast of the Whitetail Reservoir, south of the Little Boulder drainage, approximately at the head of State Creek.
The Jefferson County Montana Sheriff's Office (JCSO) writes in a Facebook post the fire is an estimated 3-acres large. JCSO writes crews will use aerial resources put out the fire and ground resources to alleviate mining claims and roads in the area.
JCSO writes smoke is expected to create a visible column Tuesday with Red Flag weather conditions.