ENNIS- Smoke from a fire in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest may be visible from Montana Highway 287, south of Ennis.
The Elk Lake Fire burning in the Madison District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is estimated to be 300 to 400 acres Friday afternoon.
Fire crews and multiple Madison Valley volunteer resources are responding to the fire and working on fire suppression with the help of an air asset and two engines.
Crews from the Sourdough Fire are also moving their focus and efforts to the Elk Creek Fire.
The public is being asked to keep clear of the area for public safety so efforts can stay focused on fighting the fire.
“The quick response from Madison Valley fire resources has been a key factor in the actions taken to this point,” the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest wrote in an update.
Good afternoon. As of 2 p.m. on November 6th, the Elk Lake Fire in the Madison District of the BDNF is estimated to be...Posted by U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Friday, November 6, 2020