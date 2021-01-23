SNöFLINGA Montana Winter Festival aims to get people out of the house

BUTTE, Mont.- The last big community event, St. Patrick's Day, in Butte was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Butte Community Fitness Foundation hopes to bring a sense of normalcy back with SNöFLINGA.
"Montana's Winter Festival" is working with the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department to highlight the numerous everyday winter opportunities in the Butte area safely such as cross country skiing, ice skating, ski/snowboarding, curling, fat bike expo, and walking trails.
Jenny Heglund, SNöFLINGA event organizer, said they look to help out those with cabin fever by getting them outside safely.
“We live in a beautiful state with lots of outdoor recreation and lots of outdoor access, even in the winter, so we just want to encourage people to take advantage of that," Heglund said. "We think it's good for your health and just your all around wellness.”
This year may be different but the message is still the same, go out and enjoy the outdoors.
On Saturday there is free nordic skiing at Homestake Lodge, a frosty 5K virtual fun run, SNöGO twist on a BINGO card, avalanche awareness and beacon race, and virtual Southwestern Polar Plunge.
Oula in Butte is hosting their high energy dance workout class at the Original Mine Yard.
On Sunday at the Community Ice Rink you can learn how to skate hockey style, take part in a fat bike race and learn how to curl virtually.
More information on all the SNöFLINGA events can be found here.