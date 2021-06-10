BUTTE, Mont. - Snow and wet roads are being reported around Butte as the area is in a winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service is calling for snow above 5,000 feet, with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Locally, up to three inches may be possible on non-paved surfaces above 6,000 feet, particularly the Georgetown Lake and rural areas south of Butte according to the NWS.

As of the writing of this article, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting wet/scattered wet road conditions on I-15 front he Feeley Hill Interchange to Butte, as well as from Butte to 13 Miles North.

I-90 in the area is also reported as wet/scattered wet from 15 Miles West Of Butte To Nissler Junction, as well as 6 to 16 miles east of Butte over Homestake Pass.

For the latest road conditions, you can check the Montana Department of Transportation's Travel Info map here.