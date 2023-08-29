Sober rides to be offered during Montana's Biggest Weekend in Dillon
Photo courtesy of Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

DILLON, Mont. - The Beaverhead DUI Task Force is offering sober rides during Montana's Biggest Weekend in Dillon Thursday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post there will be signs hanging up with a QR code for people to scan to receive a safe, sober ride home.

"There is NO reason to drive after drinking. It is our goal for everyone in our community to have a safe weekend!!" Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office wrote in the Facebook post.

News For You