Sober rides to be offered during Montana's Biggest Weekend in Dillon

DILLON, Mont. - The Beaverhead DUI Task Force is offering sober rides during Montana's Biggest Weekend in Dillon Thursday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post there will be signs hanging up with a QR code for people to scan to receive a safe, sober ride home.
"There is NO reason to drive after drinking. It is our goal for everyone in our community to have a safe weekend!!" Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office wrote in the Facebook post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.