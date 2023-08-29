Sober rides to be offered during Montana's Biggest Weekend in Dillon

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 659 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IDAHO IDAHO IN EAST CENTRAL IDAHO LEMHI IN PANHANDLE IDAHO CLEARWATER IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA DEER LODGE GRANITE MISSOULA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHSAHKA, ANACONDA, BAKER, BELL CROSSING, BLOSSBURG, BROCK CREEK, BURGDORF, CARMEN, COBALT, CRACKERVILLE, DEER LODGE, DENT, DIVIDE, EAST KAMIAH, ELLISTON, FINN, FISHTRAP, FLORENCE, GARRISON, GIBBONSVILLE, GRANGEVILLE, GRANTSDALE, GREER, GREGSON HOT SPRINGS, HAMILTON, LEESBURG, LOST CREEK, MACKAY BAR, MAXVILLE, MELROSE, MISSOULA, NORTH FORK, OPPORTUNITY, OROFINO, PARDEE, PHILIPSBURG, PORTERS CORNER, PRINCETON, QUIGLEY, RACETRACK, RAMSAY, RIVERSIDE, SALMON, SILVER BOW, SKALKAHO PASS, STEVENSVILLE, WARREN, WEST VALLEY, WINONA, AND WOODSIDE.