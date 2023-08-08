BUTTE, Mont. - This week soldiers and families their goodbyes as soldiers with the 1889th Regional Support Group left Maroon Activity Center in Butte.
The 1889th departed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
According to the Montana National Guard, the mission is expected to last approximately 400 days.
It is intended to reflect the unwavering resolve and deep commitment of the U.S. and partner nations in the region and around the globe to eliminate the terrorist group ISIS and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, the region and the wider international community.
