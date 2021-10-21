WISE RIVER, Mont. - Some sections of the Big Hole River that were closed to fishing due to drought were announced to have been reopened.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says the following sections of the Big Hole River have met the flow criteria for reopening:
- From Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site upstream to FWP’s Maiden Rock Fishing Access Site; this section opened Oct. 18.
- From Dickie Bridge upstream to the North Fork of the Big Hole River; this section opened Oct. 20.
- From the Big Hole River’s confluence with the Jefferson River (mouth) upstream to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site; this section opened Oct. 21.
The section from the North Fork of the Big Hole River upstream to Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road is still closed to fishing at this time, however, FWP says all drought-related fishing closures will be removed on Nov. 1.
In August, the FWP Wildlife Commission passed the following new fishing regulations for the Big Hole River:
- Catch and release only for brown trout from the mouth of the river upstream to Dickie Bridge.
- A seasonal fishing closure between the Bureau of Land Management’s Maiden Rock site and Brownes Bridge Fishing Access Site from Nov. 1 until the third Saturday in May.
- Artificial lures and single-pointed hooks only from the mouth of the river upstream to Dickie Bridge. No treble or double hooks are allowed. Anglers may remove treble or double hooks.
You can find more information about fishing regulations or waterbody regulations on FWP's website.