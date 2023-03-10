BUTTE, Mont. - Some streets in uptown Butte will be shutting down during the St. Patrick's Day due to expected large crowds.
A release from the City-County of Butte said the following streets will close beginning the afternoon of Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18 at 6 a.m.:
Main Street will be closed from Granite to Broadway, keeping the crowd contained outside of Maloney’s but will allow Granite and Broadway to remain open
Main Street will be closed from Broadway to Galena
- Park Street will be closed from Montana to Wyoming
Dakota will stay open to let people get to the parking garage.
Emergency vehicles will be able to get through the street closures.
Vehicles parked in within the closed area will be getting a note asking the owner to move it.
