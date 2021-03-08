Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Travel impacts due to low visibility and slushy conditions are expected during Monday evening. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&