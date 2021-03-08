BUTTE, Mont. - Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials announced Monday via press release, the brand new Southwest Montana Veterans Home (SWMVH) welcomed its first resident into the facility.
The very first Veteran to move into the facility, William “Bill” Davis, was welcomed by Governor Greg Gianforte, SWMVH Foundation members, facility staff, community members and others. The event also included a tour of the facility. Davis, age 80, is Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired in 1976.
“This is such great news the facility is opening,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said. “I really appreciate all the effort that has been put forth into making today possible, and thanks to all those who have contributed to this successful project. This facility will serve Montana Veterans for decades to come.”
To help welcome Veterans moving into the facility, donations from the Butte, White Sulphur Springs and surrounding communities poured into the facility.
DPHSS said the Chateau Quilter Guild of Butte donated 75 lap quilts, the Meagher County Ladies and the Order of the Eastern Star Martha Chapter #11 of White Sulphur Springs donated 38 lap quilts and the American Legion Auxillary is making all of the resident bed quilts.
The American Legion Auxiliary also donated TVs so each resident will have a TV in their room.
The Foundation has also donated gift bags for residents who will be moving into Cottage one. The bags include an electric razor and an embroidered fleece jacket with the facility logo and the resident’s name.
Mike and Patricia Pratt of Jefferson City donated artwork The facility also received an anonymous donation of $25,000, and numerous citizens have donated $20 to $1,000 to the Foundation as well.
DPHHS said the Veterans Home is a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF). The facility will include five, 12-bedroom cottages along with a Community Center building and will have room for 60 Veterans. Each cottage is designed to be very “homelike” with private bedrooms and bathrooms, a central kitchen, dining and living rooms and a spa/bath room. The heart of the “neighborhood” is the Community Center with a large multi-purpose room, barber/beauty shop, physical therapy, reception area, medical exam room and administrative offices.
They said when completely finished, the facility will include five cottages with 12 bedrooms each.
The maintenance/receiving building and Cottages two and three are expected to be completed next, with Cottages four and five expected to be completed spring 2021.
Last October, they announced Eudoro Healthcare as the on-site management company. So far, they said, Eudoro has hired 32 staff members. However, once the facility is fully opened, it will employ 80 people. Positions hired to date include administrator, director of nursing, business officer manager, director of rehab, director of maintenance, director of social work and kitchen/dietary and housekeeping staff. The DPHHS state liaison has also been hired. The initial contract with Eduro Healthcare is for three years, and can be renewed for up to seven years.
The approximately $20 million facility is being constructed on a 10-acre site on Blacktail Loop, just south of Mount Highland Drive. The facility will include five, 12-bedroom cottages along with a Community Center building and will have room for 60 veterans. To date, 84 applications have been submitted so far. The new facility will offer many services for its residents, including an activities program, spiritual resources, support groups and social services. Rehab services will also be provided, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy and dietitian services.