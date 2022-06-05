WHITEHALL, Mont. - The Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s speaker series is featuring talks about caves, skulls and birds coming up.
On Friday, June 10, Stuart Parker will be at the campground amphitheater at 8:00 pm discussing the mountain building that occurred in this area and how it influenced the formation of the cave.
Park ranger Ramona Radonich will be at the campground amphitheater on June 11 at 8:00 pm for a closer look at the skulls of several animals that live in the park.
“It has been said that form follows function, and a study of skulls gives credence to this statement,” the state park wrote. “In this talk, visitors will discover what different forms of skulls can teach about how animals function. Visitors will have the opportunity to look straight up the nose of a bear skull and deep into the eye orbits of a cougar—something that can’t be done easily in the wild. Visitors will also have the opportunity to touch the furs that protect these animals.”
Radonich will also lead a bird watching hike through the park on June 13.
Those going on the hike will meet at the main visitor center at 99:00 am for a brief talk, and then they’ll head out to look for birds until 11:00 am.
You can find more information about the park and a full list of events on their website here, or by calling 406-287-3541.
